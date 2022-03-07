Knicks rout Clippers in rare laugher to end seven-game skid

LOS ANGELES — RJ Barrett erupted, Julius Randle didn’t get ejected and the Knicks didn’t blow a big lead as they ended their seven-game losing streak with a stunning 116-93 pounding of the Clippers on Sunday at Crytpo.com Arena.

In the third quarter, trailing by double digits, Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson soared in for a breakaway dunk and clanked it. Randle got the rebound and fired toward the basket on the other end for his own jam, smiling all the way downcourt.

In the morning, Randle, who was fined $50,000 by the NBA for his Cam Johnson fracas Friday night in Phoenix, sensed the Knicks’ losing ways were coming to a close.

“It’s got to turn soon,” Randle said in the morning. “Got to turn. As long as we’re playing with bliss.”

Blissful it was on the defensive end, holding the Clippers to 30 percent shooting in the first half while building a 19-point lead at intermission. The lead ballooned to 30 points in the fourth quarter.

RJ Barrett erupted to 24 points. AP

The Knicks, who had lost 11 of 12, haven’t had a night like this in a long time.

“It was a great all-around win,” Tom Thibodeau said. “Our starters played really well.”

Randle was dead on in his prediction as Barrett continued his post-All-Star break surge with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Mitchell Robinson was again a terror at the rim (12 points, 11 rebounds). Randle shook off an 0-for-7 first quarter to finish with 10 points, eight rebounds and a lot of positive energy.

In the fourth quarter, a semi-loud “RJ Barrett” chant arose in the downtown LA arena.

The Knicks celebrate during their win over the Clippers. Getty Images

“It feels great,” Robinson said. “We needed that bad. They were playing great as well, won five in a row.”

A young group in the second quarter of Robinson, Barrett, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride rolled to a 12-0 run in the second quarter. When rookie center Jericho Sims was put in as center with that group, the unit put together a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to knock out the Clippers.

“They were great,” Thibodeau said of the young quintet. “The tone of the game was set in the first five minutes from the starters. The defense was real good and offensively the willingness to make the extra pass. And the bench came in and played terrific. They built the lead, played tough with the lead.”

Randle’s ejection in Phoenix cost the Knicks a victory. He reflected on how many bad breaks they’ve endured.

“The unfortunate part is we haven’t been able to close so many of these games we’ve been in — what are we, 25-38?” Randle said at the morning shootaround. “We could be 38-25 very easily, as many games as we’ve lost down the stretch.”

RJ Barrett goes up for a shot during the second half. AP

The Knicks moved to 26-38, but are still 5 ¹/₂ games out of the No. 10 seed — which is the last slot for the play-in tournament. The Knicks beat a good Clippers squad, which fell to 34-32, and Monday get to go for two in a row when they face the moribund Kings (24-42).

On this night, the Clippers were simply awful. Jackson, a free agent the Knicks passed on, had his season’s worst outing — 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting, including 0-for-8 from 3.

Former Knick Marcus Morris also was out of it, finishing with four points on 2-for-9 shooting. His trade to the Clippers brought the Knicks the draft pick that netted Quickley, who lit it up for 18 points, four assists and several showboat gestures after his makes.

Thibodeau sensed a breakthrough, too, despite the Knicks’ 0-4 record since All-Star weekend entering the Clippers’ match.

“I’ve told them, look, from the All-Star break on we played well in the Miami game, played well in both Philly games, should’ve won in Phoenix and we didn’t have anything to show for it,” Thibodeau said. “That was the unfortunate part. Tonight we played well start to finish and hopefully can build on it.”

The Knicks blew out to a 59-40 halftime lead by playing punishing defense and a fast-paced attack that had the Clippers on their heels. For the second straight game, Robinson was cleaning the glass for offensive putbacks and finished 6-for-8 from the field, though he did miss all six of his free throws.

“He’s growing day by day,” Thibodeau said.