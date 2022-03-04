Knicks’ RJ Barrett playing at an All-Star level

PHOENIX – Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski may have produced another NBA All-Star out of Tobacco Road.

As Coach K is calling it quits with Saturday’s memorable final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, RJ Barrett is having the type of season at age 21 that projects him as a future All-Star – perhaps as soon as next season.

In Wednesday’s loss in Philadelphia, Barrett notched another 30-point game. He has the most 30-point performances in the NBA this season for any player 21 or younger – eight, with seven of them coming after Jan. 1.

The former Duke shooting guard is the lone shining flashpoint to a season that has gone off the rails with the Knicks visiting the powerhouse Suns Friday at Footprint Arena as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak.

When asked at Friday’s morning shootaround if he feels it’s possible to take the leap to being named an All-Star next season, Barrett said, “I’d be crazy to tell you that that’s not where my mind is. Of course I’m thinking about that. It’s a goal of mine. I definitely want to get there. It’s also knowing team success is a big part of getting there, too. I think those things go hand-in-hand.’’

RJBarrett wants to be an All-Star next season — but with some added Knicks success. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Barrett will be in Los Angeles on Saturday when Duke faces North Carolina in Krzyzewski’s home finale. All Duke alumni have been given special invitations to attend.

Barrett and Knicks teammate Cam Reddish — who also played at Duke — will have to pass. Krzyzewski has had his share of NBA All-Stars – Grant Hill, Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Elton Brand, Carlos Boozer, Christian Laettner, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving, among them.

“Man I wish I can be there,’’ Barrett said. “Coach K is a great person overall. Great coach. One of the best to ever do it. I loved playing for him. I was upset [at the schedule]. But I’ll still watch it on TV. Might watch it with Cam and see what happens.’’

Barrett says Krzyzewski’s greatness stemmed from getting teams to bond.

“One of those coaches, when he really gets a team together, he gets everyone together to play for each other and win,’’ Barrett said. “I’m happy for him. He gets his farewell tour. I’ll definitely be tuned into the game.’’

In turn, Barrett got a huge tribute last Sunday from Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler, a former charge of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. After Sunday’s Knicks loss in which Barrett erupted for 46 points with his constant attacking game, Butler said, “I don’t think anybody is surprised or should be surprised. He’s definitely going to be playing in this league for a long time, and he’s going to be the face of the Knicks.””

Barrett took it to heart.

“It’s a huge compliment for sure,’’ Barrett said. “Especially [from] him who worked his way up to become the face of the franchise [in Miami]. Also he played for Thibs and kind of knows what I’m going through, what’s going on.’’

Barrett’s standout season has earned him plaudits from the likes of Heat star Jimmy Butler. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Thibodeau got Julius Randle into the All-Star Game last season, though the enigmatic power forward has taken a step back. If Barrett makes it next season and Thibodeau is still around, it could be a feather in the cap for the coach, too.

One major improvement to Barrett’s analytics is that his numbers in the fourth quarter are much improved over last season.

Thibodeau remembers when he took the Knicks job before the 2020-21 season, Krzyzewski gave him a big Barrett recommendation. Thibodeau was Krzyzewski’s assistant on Team USA for a few years.

“When I had taken the job, and just talking to Coach K about him, the way he talked about his makeup, he said you’re going to love him, you’re going to love coaching him and you’re going to love who he is,’’ Thibodeau said. “He was a hundred percent correct. He’s even-keeled, doesn’t get too high or too low. And he’s driven.

“What we’re seeing with RJ is steady improvement. You look to where he is today versus even my two short years of being with him — I watched a lot of films from his rookie year. He’s made great strides and I think he’ll continue to make great strides because of who he is and how he approaches it.’’”