Knicks’ RJ Barrett out again with ankle injury

RJ Barrett is out of his walking boot, but still not back in the lineup.

The Knicks wing missed his third straight game Monday night with the sprained ankle he suffered in garbage time, but coach Tom Thibodeau said he’s not second-guessing his decision to keep him in the game.

Barrett got injured with 18 seconds left in a 17-point loss to the Nuggets last Tuesday. The Knicks were trailing 122-107 with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter when Thibodeau subbed Barrett back into the game alongside Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley. That lineup never got the deficit any closer, and Thibodeau took out Randle, Fournier and Burks with 51 seconds left, trailing by 17.

But Barrett, who is averaging 33.1 minutes per game, remained on the court and got hurt before the final buzzer sounded.

“You don’t look backwards,” Thibodeau said. “There’s different points, you look at the score, the time, and if you can make a run, then you take a shot at it. So that’s what we did.”

RJ Barrett NBAE via Getty Images

Thibodeau, who described Barrett as “day-to-day” and doing “a little” court work, was adamant about the Knicks having a shot to pull off a late comeback.

“We had RJ at the 4,” Thibodeau said. “So you get a run there, get it inside 10, you got a chance to win it. The thing I love about RJ is he wants to be out there. That’s a big part of his development.”

It remains to be seen whether Barrett could get back for the Knicks’ game Wednesday against the Nets. If he does not, he would have an extra week to recover, courtesy of the All-Star break.

Center Nerlens Noel missed his fourth straight game with a sore left foot. Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) and Cam Reddish (sore right ankle), who had been listed as questionable, were active.

Ryan Arcidiacono NBAE via Getty Images

Ryan Arcidiacano, whom the Knicks signed to a contract for the rest of the season on Sunday, was out on the court putting up shots before Monday’s game.

The former Villanova star was still battling an ankle injury when the Knicks signed him to the first of two 10-day contracts last month. But Thibodeau said Monday that the guard was healthy.

The Thunder arrived in New York shorthanded, missing their top two scorers to injuries — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a sprained ankle and Luguentz Dort had a shoulder strain.