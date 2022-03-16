Knicks’ RJ Barrett eyes 20 points-per-game mark amid lost season

The Knicks have just 14 games remaining, so the likelihood of their reaching the playoffs is essentially at an astronomical “Dumb and Dumber” level, as in: “So you’re saying there’s a chance.”

From a personal standpoint, RJ Barrett acknowledged a far more realistic goal Tuesday, saying he has his eye on finishing the season with a scoring average of at least 20 points per game for the first time in his three-year NBA career.

“To me personally? Yes, yes, for sure. It’s one of my goals,” Barrett said after practice at the team’s Westchester practice facility. “Definitely going to try to do that, but in the right way, in a way that affects winning and helps the team.”

The 21-year-old Barrett is averaging 19.3 points per game over 57 appearances this season, meaning he would need to average at least 22.8 over the team’s final 14 games, beginning a return to the Garden on Wednesday to host the Trail Blazers following a 3-4 road trip.

Reaching the 20-point average would seem to be an attainable goal since the former Duke star has been scoring at a clip of 23.8 points per game in his 29 games since Dec. 31.

“The thing that was impressive was the jump that he made last year with great impact on a winning team,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He came back, he had a really productive summer. He continues to get better. He’s got a great demeanor, great approach.

“There’s steps that you take, and people forget that he’s 21 years old. He’s learning, he’s got a great work capacity. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and he continues to get better. I don’t see that changing anytime soon. I think he’s just built that way. So it’s a big plus for us.”

The coach has talked to Barrett about current Heat wing Jimmy Butler, who played for Thibodeau with the Bulls at the start of his career. Butler didn’t reach the 20-points-per-game plateau until his fourth NBA season.

“He’s brought him up as one of his guys that he coached,” Barrett said. “But like I said, I’m just trying to do it the right way, that’s the most important part. Because a lot of people in the league, if you just say ‘Hey, go get 20,’ they can go get 20. But it’s, can you get 20 and affect winning?”

Barrett also said he wasn’t aware of the onerous quarter-century trend in which the Knicks have not signed any of their first-round picks to a multiyear extension since Charlie Ward, who was drafted in 1994.

Barrett, the No. 3-overall pick in 2019, had his fourth-year option ($10.9 million) for next season picked up in September. He will be eligible to sign a five-year extension worth as much as $181 million in July. If he’s not signed by October, he would become a restricted free agent in 2024.

“One hundred percent. It’s also been a goal of mine,” Barrett said of committing long term with the Knicks. “I’ve been trying to play my butt off and do everything out there to achieve that.

“Obviously it’s not up to me what happens, but that’s something I would like.”

Barrett, who missed time last month with a sprained ankle, added that he isn’t looking to cut down his playing time once the Knicks officially are eliminated from playoff contention. His minutes are down slightly from last season, from 34.9 to 33.9 per game.

“Bro, any minute I’m out there on the floor, I’m with it. I’m cool,” Barrett said. “You can play me 48, it doesn’t matter. I just want to do whatever I can for the team. I’ll play as much or as little as they need me to.”