Knicks’ RJ Barrett encouraged by Game 1 despite shooting struggles

CLEVELAND — RJ Barrett wasn’t the only regular on the Knicks to endure an off shooting night in their series-opening victory over the Cavaliers, but he still was able to find ways to make a significant contribution.

The $107 million small forward missed 10 of 12 field-goal attempts and scored only seven points, one of his lowest scoring outputs of the season.

But he did a strong job defending Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the game and finished with four steals, his most in a game this season.

“Just try to work on the shots I missed. I had a bad shooting night. But I pretty much did everything else well,” Barrett said after Monday’s practice. “So it wasn’t a horrible game. I feel like I definitely helped the team win.

“And I think I got some good shots. I missed some wide-open ones. I missed some easy bunnies. So I was happy with the shots I got. Work hard and I’m sure it’ll go down the next [game].”





RJ Barrett shot just 2-for-12 from the field in Game 1 against the Cavaliers. Charles Wenzelberg





RJ Barrett thought he “pretty much did everything else well” despite his shooting struggles. Charles Wenzelberg

Barrett was held to four points twice during the regular season, on Nov. 13 against the Thunder and again on Feb. 13 against the Nets.

He also didn’t score on Dec. 27 against the Mavericks after suffering a finger injury in the opening minutes.

Follow The Post’s coverage of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA playoff series

“The bottom line is winning the game,” Tom Thibodeau said. “So if you don’t shoot well, do some other things. Hustle, get stops, his size is important. The rebounding component, the ability to challenge shots, that’s a big part of it, as well. How he fits into the team scheme.”

Jalen Brunson said the Knicks were expecting “a dogfight” in Game 2, even before the Cavaliers vowed to up their physicality after dropping the opener of their first-round playoff series.

“Whenever someone, the losing team, loses in the playoffs, they’re gonna bring it the next game,” Brunson said. “That’s how it always is, that’s how I’ve learned from my experience is that the next game, it’s always more intensity, more physicality and all that.

Want to catch a game? The Knicks schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.

“I expect them to adjust, they’re a great team, great coach, they played well all year, they play really well here. They’re going to respond. … We just gotta be ready to match the intensity. It’s gonna be a dogfight.”

Added Barrett: “You see it in the playoffs every year. The team that loses normally comes back with a little extra edge the next game. So it’s to be expected.”