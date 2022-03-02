Knicks’ RJ Barrett can’t let hopeless team keep him from greatness

The modern history of Knicks basketball is defined by countless sad facts, but this particular one is a doozy: They have not drafted, developed and kept a true star player since they took Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing first overall in 1985.

Ponder that for a second. Ronald Reagan was in the early stages of his second White House term the last time the Knicks picked a player deemed worthy of being a franchise centerpiece over the long haul. Mark Jackson (1987) was named Rookie of the Year out of St. John’s and made the All-Star team in his second season, yet was traded to the Clippers after his fifth year. Kristaps Porzingis (2015) made the All-Star team in his third season, yet was traded (following a serious knee injury and a serious fracture in the player-front office relationship) before he could compete in a fourth.

That’s about as good as it gets, at least until you arrive at draft day, 2019, when the Knicks selected Duke’s RJ Barrett third overall. He was supposed to be a consolation prize for Knicks executives and fans posterized by the lottery gods who denied them the first pick and Barrett’s transformational college teammate, Zion Williamson. It hasn’t worked out that way, given the state of Williamson’s health and happiness — or substantial lack thereof — in New Orleans.

If Barrett might never be the kind of explosive game-changer the No. 2 overall pick, Ja Morant, is for Memphis, he does have a chance to be a big-time NBA player. Yes, any 21-year-old who can come off an injury and immediately drop 46 points on the Miami Heat has a chance to be pretty special. Barrett should remember that over the final 20 games in yet another Knicks season from hell.

RJ Barrett drives to the basket. USA Today Sports

Entering Wednesday night’s game in Philadelphia, the Knicks had lost 15 of their past 18 games to fall to 25-36, four games out of the last spot in the play-in tournament. They were staring at consecutive road games with the Sixers, Suns, Clippers, Kings, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Nets that seemed likely to end any hope of stealing a play-in bid — not that a play-in bid is an acceptable goal for a team that went 41-31 last year, claimed the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed and won over the hearts of millions of New Yorkers.

Millions of New Yorkers who feel duped right about now.

Nearly everything the Knicks have touched this season has turned to you-know-what. Their roster was so poorly constructed that one injury to a 33-year-old reserve guard, Derrick Rose, severely compromised the plan of taking another step closer to legitimate contention. Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau haven’t been what they were last year, and so the Knicks will start Year 3 of the Thibs program (assuming he survives, which he should) almost right back where they were at the start of Year 1.

With one exception: Barrett appears to be an emerging long-term force. “We all know he’s capable of that,” Miami’s Jimmy Butler said. “I don’t think anybody is surprised or should be surprised. He’s definitely going to be … the face of the Knicks.”

The face of a franchise that has been faceless for far too long.

It’s clear that Barrett, not the 27-year-old Randle, will be the keeper of the current group, the one most likely to outlast all the changes the Knicks need to become legit. This is what Thibodeau said about him last year: “If you look at the great players in the league, there’s a progression to it. They don’t just start off being great. I’ve had several players over the years that, each year, they’ve gotten better. I think RJ will be one of those guys.”

RJ Barrett AP

This is what Barrett said about his own prospects after a rare victory over the Clippers in January, after he led his team in points (28), rebounds (14) and assists (6): “I don’t feel like I’ve done anything so far, that’s my mindset. I’m always hungry. I’m hungry for more. I want more, for the team but for myself as well. I think if I continue to be aggressive … anything’s possible.”

Somehow and some way, Barrett has risen above the unholy mess around him. He can’t stop doing that now, with 20 more games to go. He needs to keep getting better. He needs to keep proving that he will be a real star in the league, the kind who will inspire other stars to want to play with him in the coming years.

The Knicks never land top-tier talent in free agency or in trades because they never develop anyone to attract those players. Barrett must be the one to change that.

“I’ve always wanted to lead by example,” he said the other day, explaining how he’s “always trying to lift [teammates’] spirits up.” Barrett needs to keep his own spirits up, too.

He can’t let his hopeless team prevent him from giving Knicks fans hope.