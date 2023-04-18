Knicks ripped in Game 2 as Cavaliers even series

CLEVELAND – Chants of “New York Sucks” bounced off the walls of deafening Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers were up 20 points, and it wasn’t even halftime yet.

It didn’t get much better for the Knicks over the final 24 minutes of this one-sided beatdown.

Consider Tuesday night a reminder that Cleveland, a heavy favorite entering this best-of-seven, opening-round series, isn’t going anywhere.

It certainly looked like the considerably better team three days after the Knicks snatched home-court advantage with a thrilling Game 1 victory.

As they promised, the Cavaliers punched back in Game 2 and the Knicks didn’t have any answers.

This was an early knockout, a 107-90 wipeout that was reminiscent of the Knicks’ ugly series loss to the Hawks two years ago.





Darius Garland (No. 10), who scored a game-high 32 points, gets a hug from Donovan Mitchell as Jalen Brunson looks on during the Knicks’ 107-90 Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Darius Garland was the best player on the floor by a wide margin, scoring 32 points along with seven assists, and former Net Caris LeVert rebounded from a poor Game 1 by adding 24 points off the bench.

Donovan Mitchell, coming off his 38-point outburst, played the role of playmaker well, notching 13 assists to go along with 17 points.