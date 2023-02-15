Knicks rip Hawks to move into No. 6 spot in playoff hunt

ATLANTA — Twice in the a three-day span, Tom Thibodeau and Jalen Brunson echoed the need for the Knicks to finish strong.

It’s important, the coach and the point guard both said, not to go on break before actually reaching the All-Star break.

That message was received, loud and clear.

The Knicks started fast and never let their foot off the gas Wednesday night, and they’re heading into the All-Star break on a roll after a one-sided 122-101 victory over the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Now, the Knicks (33-27) will head into a nine-day layoff not only having won five of their last six games, but also in sole possession of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and with defensive linchpin Mitchell Robinson nearing his return from a fractured right thumb.

The big two of Brunson and All-Star Julius Randle were fantastic. Brunson scored 28 points and Randle had 25, while the two combined for 20 rebounds. The bench remained a strength, producing 44 points as newcomer Josh Hart (13 points) scored in double figures for the third straight game, Immanuel Quickley added 14 points and Isaiah Hartenstein was a force in the paint, notching six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.





It was a complete performance. The Knicks outrebounded the Hawks 55-40, held them to 5-for-26 shooting from 3-point range and kept Atlanta’s dynamic backcourt duo of Trae Young (19 points) and Dejounte Murray (six points) in check in a combined 7-for-26 shooting performance. At the final horn, the large contingent of Knicks fans saluted the performance with a loud ovation.

The third quarter was by far the Hawks’ best. They played with energy at both ends of the floor and cut down on Brunson’s looks below the 3-point arc. Young got going, scoring 10 points in the period, but Atlanta only trimmed seven points off the Knicks’ large lead. Twice in the third, Randle stopped runs with offensive rebounds and baskets. On another occasion, Brunson went sprinting in the other direction before the Hawks could set up their defense for a three-point play. Atlanta never got closer than 12.





The Knicks scored 12 of the game’s first 16 points, a preview of the two-plus hours to come. They held a double-digit lead less than five minutes after the opening tip and were up 20 before the first quarter was over.

Randle hit three of his first four 3-point attempts and had 12 in the opening stanza. Brunson got it going in the second quarter, and finished the half with a spotless line of 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists, no turnovers and a plus-25 rating in 18 minutes.

Defense, however, is where the Knicks were really impressive and keyed their 22-point halftime lead. They held Young and Murray to 4-for-13 shooting in the first 24 minutes, limited Atlanta to a dreadful 1-for-15 shooting display from 3-point range and torched them in transition to the tune of a 22-2 edge.





It was vastly different from the last time the Knicks were in this arena, on Jan. 20, when they were shredded for 139 points on 56 percent shooting in a 15-point loss in their first game since losing Robinson to the thumb injury. The Knicks are in a very different place now, heading into the break having won five of their last six games and looking every bit like a playoff team.