Knicks reach deals with Quinton Rose and M.J. Walker

The Knicks added two familiar faces to training camp on Wednesday, agreeing to deals with guards Quinton Rose and M.J. Walker, the team announced.

The duo both played for the Westchester Knicks, the team’s G-League affiliate, and also appeared in three games apiece for the Knicks during the Las Vegas Summer League in July.

Rose, a shooting guard who played for Temple and went undrafted in 2020, averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for the Westchester Knicks.

Quinton Rose NBAE via Getty Images

Walker, a Florida State star and also a shooting guard, averaged 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for Westchester.

On Saturday, the Knicks signed Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year, partially guaranteed contract.

Mykhailiuk — one of two Ukrainian players in the NBA — had been on a guaranteed veteran’s minimum deal but was waived by Toronto last month. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound swingman averaged 4.6 points in 56 games for the Raptors.

The Knicks also re-signed Ryan Arcidiacono, meaning he will reunite with Jalen Brunson who was his backcourt mate at Villanova, where the duo won a national title in the 2015-16 season.

It has been a mixed offseason for the Knicks, who signed the 26-year-old Brunson, who was a free agent, to a four-year, $104 million deal on June 30, but missed out on the 26-year-old Donovan Mitchell, whom the Jazz traded to the Cavaliers on Sept. 1. Brunson also recently announced his engagement to to girlfriend Ali Marks.

The Knicks also gave R.J. Barrett, 22, a four-year, $120 million rookie contract extension on Aug. 29.