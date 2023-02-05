Knicks rally from 21-point deficit and beat red-hot 76ers

The latest hard-to-believe chapter of this bizarre story unfolded Sunday night.

How about a win from 21 points down over one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last month? Then add this twist: The hero was buried veteran Evan Fournier, only on the floor because RJ Barrett was ill, and unsung reserve Miles McBride not only closed, but played an integral role in the win.

The Knicks, simply, don’t make sense.

Less than 24 hours after a gut-punch of an overtime loss to the Clippers, they overcame a big early deficit and were dominant over the final 12 minutes to knock off Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers at the Garden, 108-97, Sunday night.





Julius Randle dribbles during the Knicks’ win over the 76ers on Feb. 5. Robert Sabo for NY Post





Jalen Brunson shoots during the Knicks’ win over the 76ers on Feb. 5. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Fournier was critical to the victory, scoring a season-high 17 points, nine in the final quarter. His biggest play may have been a pass. His drive and dish for a McBride 3-pointer pushed the Knicks lead to eight with 3:22 left. Their defense, an issue since Mitchell Robinson was lost to a fractured right thumb nine games ago, was at its best after a shaky first quarter. The 76ers scored just 62 points over the last 36 minutes, as Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims did a fantastic job on Embiid and combined for 10 points and 21 rebounds. The other 76ers standouts, Harden and Tyrese Maxey, were held to 12 points each.

The Knicks’ two stars, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, were both typically stellar. Randle hit two clutch shots in the final two minutes to put the game away, and had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Brunson followed with 21 points and seven assists, and McBride added 14.

Seconds before the opening tip, the Knicks announced Barrett was doubtful with a non-COVID-19 illness. His teammates then played like they were all sick for most of the first quarter.





Julius Randle finished with a team-high 24 points. Robert Sabo for NY Post

The Knicks missed their first seven 3-point attempts and didn’t bother to guard the 76ers on the other end. It was 33-12 deep into the period, the Garden sounding like Wells Fargo Center. There was even an E-A-G-L-E-S chant.

The Knicks responded with a resounding 20-2 run, mostly led by their bench and Quentin Grimes. He started it with a three-point play and McBride closed the quarter with a 3-pointer. Fournier scored eight points, a sign of things to come for the Frenchman. It was a two-point game at the break, as the Knicks tightened up on the perimeter, holding the 76ers without a made 3-pointer in the second quarter on seven attempts, and Brunson and Randle scored 12 points apiece. Embiid had 18 at the break, and it felt like the Knicks did a strong job on him, he’s that tough to defend.





Miles McBride saw increased minutes with RJ Barrett out. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Two of the stars, Randle and Embiid, both have big third quarters. They combined for 15 points as the Knicks and 76ers traded mini-spurts. Philadelphia led by as many as nine, but couldn’t create any more of a cushion as the Knicks hung around and only trailed by three entering the final quarter. Early in the fourth, the Knicks’ bench put together another strong stretch, a 10-0 run capped by a Fournier 3 to give the Knicks a four-point edge, their largest of the game. He hit another to extend the differential to seven a few possessions later, giving Knicks fans a chance to finally drown out the large portion of 76ers fans.