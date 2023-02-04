Knicks’ rally falls short in crushing OT loss to Clippers

Just add it to the list. Tack it on. Another mind-numbing loss at the Garden, their 10th by single-digits already this season.

This was worse, because of what a feel-good win it would’ve been for the Knicks, who were down 17 to the Clippers in the fourth quarter, but rallied to take three-point lead in the final seconds of regulation.

All that was needed was a defensive rebound. But the Knicks didn’t get it, Nicolas Batum sank a 3-pointer at the horn and the Clippers predictably overpowered them in overtime for a 134-128 victory.

The Knicks wasted a brilliant 41-point, seven-assist, one-turnover performance from All-Star snub Jalen Brunson and a fantastic fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Clippers 34-19. But they didn’t have much left in the extra session. They committed five turnovers in the final five minutes and didn’t make a field goal over the first four minutes.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 65 points in the game for the Clippers, underscoring just how badly the Knicks (28-26) need wing help at the trade deadline. The Clippers (30-26) also went 16-for-37 from 3-point range.





Kawhi Leonard, who scored a team-high 35 points, shoots over RJ Barrett during the Knicks’ 134-128 loss to the Clippers. NBAE via Getty Images





Clippers’ Nicolas Batum (right) hits the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation in the Knicks’ overtime loss. NBAE via Getty Images

Julius Randle finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks and RJ Barrett had 14 on a dreadful 6-for-21 shooting performance.

The Knicks trailed by 17 at one point early in the fourth quarter, before the second unit sparked momentum. They reeled off a 13-2 run early in the stanza, but the Clippers answered with six straight to push their lead back to 12.

The Knicks cut it to four with 1:50 left after an Isaiah Hartenstein slam, and then went ahead on Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 52 seconds left. When George missed a 3-pointer on the other end, it looked like the game was over. But Ivica Zubac retrieved the carom and Batum forced overtime with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer that stunned the once-delirious crowd.





Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 41 points, shoots a floater during the Knicks’ loss. NBAE via Getty Images

Before the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he felt his offense was in a good place, but his team had to tighten up on the other end of the floor. The first 24 minutes illustrated exactly that.

The Knicks scored 56 points. They hit eight 3-pointers. They had 14 assists on 20 made field goals. Seven different players scored. But they still trailed because their defense was soft — and that was being kind. The Clippers hit 11 of their first 17 3-point attempts and shot 61 percent from the field in the first quarter.

The Knicks had no answers for the Clippers on the perimeter. They were shredded by George and Leonard for a combined 33 points, 21 from George, in the first half. They did well to be within striking distance at the break, cutting a 13-point deficit to seven. Brunson and Randle led the way with 15 points apiece, making up for Barrett’s ugly 2-for-11 shooting first half, which included an 0-for-4 showing from 3-point range.





Julius Randle, who scored 28 points, looks to make a move on Marcus Morris Sr. during the Knicks’ loss. AP

The Clippers piled it on in the third quarter, going up by 15 heading into the final 12 minutes. Brunson kept the Knicks in it for a while, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers, but he didn’t get off a shot over the final 6:49 of the period, and the Knicks couldn’t keep up with the hot-shooting Clippers.