Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown fired after harassment allegations

Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network’s human resources department, The Post has learned.

Brown, who had teamed with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York’s 98.7 FM, has not been on the air for recent games with Monica McNutt, Alan Hahn, John Wallace, and Wally Sczerbiak among those who have filled in or are scheduled to offer analysis.

When reached by phone, Brown declined comment.

Brown, the son of Hall of Famer Hubie Brown, had been with MSG since 2008, initially serving in a variety of roles.

“MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” an MSG Networks spokesman said in a statement. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.”





Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was let go by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment. MSG Network

Before joining MSG, Brown served as a regional advance scout for the Knicks from 2006-2008. He spent the previous six seasons with the Grizzlies, first as a scout and then as an assistant coach under his father. He also had been a scout for the Pistons for a year.

Brown succeeded Knicks legend John Andraiese full-time in 2012. Over his decade in the booth, Brown’s partners have included Spero Dedes, Mike Crispino, and most recently Cohen.

The 89-year-old Hubie Brown continues to work as a color commentator for ESPN. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2005 but has continued to work as an NBA analyst on TV.