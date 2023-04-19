Knicks’ Quentin Grimes struggling on offense vs. Cavaliers

Quentin Grimes has played the role of defensive stopper for most of the Knicks’ season, often guarding opponents’ best perimeter players, such as Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

The second-year guard also emerged as a key offensive contributor down the stretch of the regular season, averaging 21.9 points and shooting .478 from 3-point range over the final nine games.

In the first two playoff games of his career, however, Grimes attempted just six field goals, all from long-range.

He converted one of them as the Knicks split the first two games of their opening-round series at Cleveland.

Grimes also sank six of seven free throws, including two in the closing seconds to seal the Game 1 win, but he has just nine points in 49 minutes entering Game 3 on Friday.

After Game 2, the 22-year-old Grimes was dressed and out of the locker room quickly, before the media was allowed inside.

He stopped for an interview with reporters in the hallway, but a Knicks PR staffer stepped in and told him to go to the team bus without answering questions.

Want to catch a game? The Knicks schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.





Quentin Grimes drives down court as Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers give chase during the third quarter. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff basically dropped starting small forward and perimeter defender Isaac Okoro from his Game 2 rotation, playing the low-scoring wing for just three minutes.

The move was designed to force Jalen Brunson to work more while guarding Cleveland’s perimeter players, including veteran guard Caris LeVert, who scored 24 points off the bench in 40 minutes.

“It’s very important to have [Brunson] play on both sides of the floor. Not just have him sit in the corner,” Cavaliers guard Darius Garland said. “So just try to put him in a couple actions, to see if he can move his feet on the defensive end. Because he’s going to have to work really hard on the offensive end against us.”

Brunson missed 10 of the Knicks’ final 14 regular-season games with foot and hand injuries.