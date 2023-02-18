Knicks’ Quentin Grimes shows out at Rising Stars game

Quentin Grimes shot the lights out Friday night, but he was not on the winning side as one of the rookies and sophomores selected for the Jordan Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The second-year guard represented the Knicks well, shooting 10-for-14 from the field, including six 3-pointers, for 27 of his team’s 60 combined points in its two games.

Grimes was a member of “Team Joakim,” named after and coached by former Knicks big man Joakim Noah, in the four-team format. Team Joakim defeated the G-League squad coached by Jason Terry in the opening round before losing to Pau Gasol’s team, led by MVP Jose Alvarado of the Pelicans and Christ the King High School, in the championship round.

“It was one of the goals I had set for myself coming in personally, so I just kind of scratch it off the list and check it off,” Grimes, who sank the game-winning shot for his team in the first four, said earlier this week. “It’s been good to kind of get that accomplishment.”





Quentin Grimes shoots during the Rising Stars game. USA TODAY Sports





Quentin Grimes scored 27 of his team’s combined 60 points. AP

Grimes’ teammates were Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Rockets, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams of the Thunder, Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers and Jeremy Sochan of the Spurs.

Grimes said he is looking forward to watching Knicks teammate Jericho Sims in the Slam Dunk contest Saturday. Grimes had posted the viral video to Instagram depicting a leaping Sims with his head above the rim earlier this month.

“I’ve seen a couple of the dunks he’s gonna do already, so I feel like y’all are gonna be pretty surprised about what he’s gonna do [Saturday] night,” Grimes said Friday. “I think he can [win it], because he’s a big, he’s like 6-10, but he jumps out here. I think he’s got like a 50-inch vertical, so… I feel like what y’all gonna see [Saturday] is gonna be pretty special.

“He’s got like two dunks that probably are gonna get people out of their seats, for sure.”





Quentin Grimes, left, is excited to watch teammate Jericho Sims in the dunk contest. Getty Images

Julius Randle was a late addition for the 3-point shooting contest Saturday as a replacement for Portland guard Anfernee Simons, making him the first Knick in the competition since Steve Novak in 2013.

Randle ranks 123rd among qualifying players in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 33.8 percent, — the lowest of any participant — but he’s tied for 22nd in 3-pointers made with 2.7 per game.

The other contestants will be Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Tyler Herro (Heat), Buddy Hield (Pacers), Kevin Huerter (Kings), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics).

This year’s 12 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalists were announced Friday, led by former MVP and 14-time All-Star forward Dirk Nowitzki, 13-time All-Star guard Dwyane Wade and five-time championship Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The other finalists are six-time All-Star big man Pau Gasol, four-time NBA championship guard Tony Parker, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, Division III college coach David Hixon, JUCO coach Gene Bess, WNBA stars Becky Hammon and Jennifer Azzi and longtime women’s college coaches Gary Clair and Marian Washington.

Additionally, Mark Spears (print) and Holly Rowe (electronic) were named as the recipients of the Curt Gowdy media awards.