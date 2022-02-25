Knicks’ Quentin Grimes exits with partially dislocated patella

One of the Knicks’ few bright spots this season got off to an awry start coming out of the All-Star break.

Rookie guard Quentin Grimes suffered a partially dislocated right patella in the first quarter Friday night against the Heat, the Knicks said, and was soon ruled out for the game. He left the court needing help from his teammates and was not putting any pressure on his right leg as he headed straight to the locker room.

Quentin Grimes clutches his right knee. Getty Images

Quentin Grimes is helped off the court. USA TODAY Sports

The non-contact injury happened with 2:30 left in the first quarter, just 14 seconds after Grimes had entered the game. He was trying to fight around a P.J. Tucker screen on the baseline when his right knee buckled and he went down in visible pain, grabbing at the knee.

Grimes, the Knicks’ first-round pick in 2021, has become a Tom Thibodeau favorite for his tough defense and sharp 3-point shooting. He came into Friday averaging 6.5 points on 39.8 percent shooting from deep and had earned more playing time leading into the All-Star break.