Knicks pick up fourth-year option on fan favorite Obi Toppin

Garden favorite Obi Toppin will be a Knick for at least one more year after this season.

The team picked Toppin’s fourth-year option, it announced on Wednesday. The Knicks also said they have picked up the fourth-year option for Immanuel Quickley and the third-year option for Quentin Grimes.

Knicks forward Obi Toppin reacts after his dunk against the Magic on Oct. 24, 2022. Noah K. Murray

The Knicks’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft (No. 8 overall), Toppin has become a vital part of the second unit, averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds this season in a limited role.

Toppin, despite averaging just 16 minutes per game thus far, is one of the most popular Knicks. Whenever he enters the game, he receives arguably the loudest ovation of any player.