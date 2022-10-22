Knicks offense breaks out with laugher over Pistons in home opener

This felt like the college powerhouse handpicking its first opponent in front of the home fans. A carefully selected team intended to create a sense of optimism.

Though the Knicks had no say in who they opened up with at the Garden on Friday night, the Pistons would have been at the top of their list had they had that option: A young team feeling good coming off its first season-opening victory in three years.

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Co. were perfect foils, an easy mark for the far hungrier, ball-moving Knicks. Tom Thibodeau’s team didn’t mess around after the disappointing overtime loss to the Grizzlies two nights ago, leading by 10 after one quarter and cruising to its first win, a 130-106 whipping of Detroit at a joyous and upbeat Garden.

Pick a player, basically any player who touched the court, and he was productive for the Knicks. Even when a Derrick Rose feed for a cutting Isaiah Hartenstein went through his hands, it caromed to Obi Toppin for an uncontested 3-pointer.

RJ Barrett dribbles during the Knicks’ win over the Pistons. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Isaiah Hartenstein dunks during the first half. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

The second unit excelled. The starters continued to thrive. Players who weren’t at their best in the opener — RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Toppin, Rose and Immanuel Quickley — were terrific, and the ball bounced the Knicks’ way.

Jalen Brunson was steady in his home debut in the building he grew up in, Barrett rebounded from his poor-shooting opener and Julius Randle was efficient and unselfish. Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by 20 from Quickley (seven assists), 18 from Barrett and 17 from Brunson (six assists). The Knicks (1-1) pushed the pace even after made baskets, a preseason focus. The ball quickly moved side to side, inside and out, as it did during the exhibition season, to the tune of 29 assists. Of the 10 Knicks rotation players, seven shot at least 50 percent from the field.

Immanuel Quickley finished with 20 points off the bench. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

The Pistons (1-1) had a lot to do with the 20-point bulge at the half. They missed nine of their first 10 free throws, were loose with the ball and treated defense like an optional exercise. Detroit played like a young team, brief wow moments followed by defensive miscues and unforced turnovers.

Derrick Rose drives to the basket during the first half. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Rose (13 points, six assists) keyed the rout, producing 11 points and two assists in five first-half minutes as the Knicks turned a two-point edge into a 13-point lead on the strength of their reserves.

When Quickley sank a top-of-the-key 3-pointer — his first points of the season after a scoreless debut — to cap a 17-3 run, the Knicks held a 22-point advantage. It grew to 23 after consecutive layups by Brunson and Barrett as the Knicks got absolutely any shot they wanted during the first half.

Obi Toppin scores during the first half. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

The Pistons got as close as 12, late in the third quarter as last year’s No. 1 draft pick Cunningham began to heat up, but that was just a blip. Cam Reddish answered with a dunk through the lane and Quickley hit a 3-pointer. There were no tense moments on this night for the Knicks. The home opener was without stress. It felt more like an introduction to this team’s potential, made possible by an overwhelmed opponent.