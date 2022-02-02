Knicks, Nets valuable on Wednesday’s NBA betting board

Commercial content, 21+



Nine games fill out the NBA schedule, but Action Network analyst Kenny Ducey sees value on the two New York teams (video above).

Ducey likes both the Knicks as home underdogs to the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as the Nets as road favorites against the Sacramento Kings.

Beginning with the Knicks, Ducey sees value because of the Grizzlies’ decline in defensive performance as of late.

Kyrie Irving and James Harden USA TODAY Sports

“Over the last two weeks, Memphis is 14th in overall defensive efficiency,” Ducey says.

Additionally, Memphis could enter Wednesday’s matchup without center Steven Adams, while Dillon Brooks is definitely slated to miss out.

Add in that Ducey believes the Knicks are better than their recent record shows – 2-6 in its last eight – and he is happy to take four points with the hosts.

Next up are the Nets, who will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after falling in Phoenix on Tuesday. This season, Brooklyn is 10-9-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back, but Ducey is backing them because of Sacramento’s recent offensive performances.

“The Sacramento Kings, over the last two weeks, are 27th in offensive efficiency,” explains Ducey.

With both Kyrie Irving and James Harden available, Ducey expects a big win for the Nets and for it to cover a four-point spread easily.