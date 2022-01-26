Knicks need to tear up starting unit

A former Knicks coach thinks these current Knicks are broken.

ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy said the Knicks’ starting unit is flawed on many levels and that changes need to be made.

“They just need major changes,” Van Gundy said during the Knicks’ 110-96 loss in Miami on Wednesday. “They don’t bring it on a nightly basis. I’m talking the starting unit.”

Van Gundy also said the Knicks’ starting group of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Kemba Walker and Mitchell Robinson has had enough time to jell, but simply aren’t building any chemistry.

“There’s been plenty of times throughout the year to show that they work well together,” Van Gundy said. “I just don’t know how they continue on like this. That’s the definition of insanity, is seeing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

Van Gundy also said the Knicks’ second unit, while struggling at times offensively, shares the ball and is “enjoyable” to watch because of its competitiveness.

Jeff Van Gundy NBAE/Getty Images

The former Knicks coach did have good things to say about one Knick — rookie Quentin Grimes, who also has a fan in coach Tom Thibodeau.

“He knows what he is,” Van Gundy said of Grimes, whom he called his “favorite Knick.”

“He’s a tremendous 3-point shooter and he can really, really guard. And he’s got toughness.”