Knicks’ NBA draft prospect Andrew Jones battled leukemia

Each of the draft prospects who have been streaming through the Knicks’ Tarrytown facility the last few weeks for workouts came in with a different perspective.

Texas point guard Andrew Jones came in thinking he’s lucky to be alive.

After battling leukemia, Jones’ inspirational story took him to Tarrytown on Thursday for his first-ever NBA workout, battling against draft prospects with less of a winding journey.

He saw Derrick Rose in the locker room and greeted his old Texas teammate, Jericho Sims, who was drafted by the Knicks last year.

“There were a lot of things during my treatment that people didn’t understand,’’ Jones said. “There was a point where I didn’t know if I was going to make it. Who knew if my body would ever come back?

“It’s a surreal opportunity right now,’’ he added. “It’s a blessing most importantly because I went through this process four years ago. After being diagnosed, I never thought I’d be here again. So, I’m grateful for the opportunity just to show I’m improving and that I can play on this next level.’’

Andrew Jones of the Longhorns reacts after a 3-point basket during the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament. Getty Images

Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018 during a season in which he was the Longhorns’ leading scorer. He had been contemplating coming out for the draft. Instead, he underwent chemotherapy and missed the rest of the 2017-18 season, and most of the 2018-19 season.

In his sixth season in Austin, in 2021-22, Jones averaged 11.2 points, 1.5 steals and shot 32.5 percent from 3. He’ll probably go undrafted and work his way up from the G-League.

Andrew Jones #1 of the Texas Longhorns dunks the ball. Getty Images

Asked why he had no other workouts, Jones said: “I guess I didn’t have any interest from teams at first. After my pro day [in California], I guess I sparked a little bit of interest. Hopefully I get more.’’

And that’s fine with him after what he has been through. He dedicated the NIL money he received from endorsements to cancer research.

“I just kept my head down and trusted the process,’’ Jones said. “Five years later, I’m grateful to be here.

He figures he’ll be more point guard than the shooting guard he was at Texas.

“In college I was more used as a scorer,’’ Jones said. “I feel like on the next level my versatility and being able to play make and space the floor. It will be a fun brand of basketball to play.’’