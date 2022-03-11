Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will get a Grizzlies challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mitchell Robinson has spent a lot of the Knicks’ six-game road trip grabbing offensive rebounds and jamming them violently through the hoop, then flexing his muscles.

He has earned that right, though the center will face a big challenge Friday night at FedExForum. He will have to protect the rim against the Grizzlies’ driving dunkmaster Ja Morant while battling against the NBA’s strongest man, center Steve Adams.

In the first battle with Memphis last month, Robinson had a rousing night in a 120-108 Knicks loss. It became the impetus to a major surge toward a potential contract extension or hefty payday in unrestricted free agency.

Robinson racked up 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in that Feb. 2 loss. His highlight block didn’t even register as he prevented a monster Morant dunk by swatting it away in spectacular fashion, but still got tagged with a foul.

Robinson will need 100 percent of his strength Friday as he is recuperating from an “illness.’’ Robinson was a game-time decision in Dallas on Wednesday, but suited up and was overpowering in the first half, posting four put-back dunks against the undersized Mavericks, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Mitchell Robinson has been a rebounding machine of late for the Knicks. Getty Images

It should be noted the Mavericks need a rim-protecting big man and Robinson has always looked at Dallas as a destination. He even lived there one offseason.

Robinson’s roll was stopped Monday in a win at Sacramento when he committed two fouls in the opening 1:40 against burly Damantas Sabonis, took a seat on the bench and never returned. The sometimes enigmatic 7-footer eventually left the bench and the Knicks announced he had an “illness’ that coach Tom Thibodeau has yet to specify.

Ja Morant has been a dunking machine. AP Photo

“I thought Mitch was terrific because he wasn’t feeling his best and he gave us a big lift at the start of the game,’’ Thibodeau said in Dallas.

Robinson is being asked to do more switching at the perimeter and take on guards. He has always been among the league leaders in blocked 3-point shots.

“Mitch has great feet and he’s got great length,’’ Thibodeau said. “His positioning is improving in those extra possessions that he’s given us, but late in the clock, I don’t mind him switching, particularly when a team downsizes and they got a lot of shooting on the floor. So, let them make [baskets] over Mitch. He’s real long. His body position is vastly improved over a year ago.’’

In the past two victories, Thibodeau expanded to a three-center rotation, using veteran Taj Gibson to spell rookie Jericho Sims, who got in foul trouble in both games. Power forward Obi Toppin is still out with a hamstring injury and Cam Reddish, used at power forward recently, is out for the season with a sprained shoulder.

Gibson proved invaluable in both victories. In Dallas, the heady veteran notched his 11 points in 19 minutes, going 4-for-6 from the field and even draining his ninth 3-pointer of the season. With the Knicks suddenly revived in the play-in race, Thibodeau likely will turn more toward Gibson as backup.

It is unclear whether center Nerlens Noel will play again. He has been shut down with plantar fasciitis and didn’t sit on the bench at Dallas or Sacramento. Noel has played in just 25 games in a train wreck of a season, a crash that puts the pressure on team president Leon Rose to lock up Robinson early if he can.