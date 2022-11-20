Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson returns in limited role after absence

PHOENIX — As one starter exited, another was back Sunday with the Knicks.

Cam Reddish sat out Sunday’s game with a groin injury, but center Mitchell Robinson returned to the rotation in the Knicks’ 116-95 loss to the Suns.

Robinson, who suffered a sprained right knee Nov. 4 in Philadelphia, finished with two points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 17 minutes off the bench behind his usual backup center, Isaiah Hartenstein.

“I’ll be all right. Just gotta get back in shape, conditioning,” Robinson said after the game. “That’s the main thing, getting my wind back, and my rhythm back. I’ll be fine.

“I don’t feel that far behind. I feel like I’m way better than I was last year as far as conditioning-wise. But since this happened, I gotta build it back up.”

Robinson, who has missed extended time earlier in his career with foot and hand injuries, played the game with a brace on his knee, and he admitted noticing it during the game.

Mitchell Robinson’s return bolsters the Knicks’ center rotation. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“I know that it’s there,” Robinson said. “My mind is constantly thinking about that instead of playing. So I think I [have to] figure out a way to just go with it.”

Asked if where the brace was messing with him psychologically, Robinson added, “Somewhat, like, it’s there. I know it’s there. Obviously, I don’t want to get hurt again.”

Third-string center Jericho Sims had been effective in Robinson’s eight-game absence, but coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game that only “two [centers] will play most games.” Hartenstein drew two quick fouls in the first quarter, and Sims wound up playing 16 minutes with five points and five boards.

Jalen Brunson’s streak of 46 consecutive made free throws ended with a third-quarter miss, the second-longest streak in franchise history since NBA play-by-play logs were recorded in 1997-98. Courtney Lee still holds the franchise record with 52 in 2017-18.