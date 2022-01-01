Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson enters COVID-19 protocols

The new year has started off in a bad way and the Knicks haven’t played a game yet.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is now in COVID-19 protocols, the team announced. That makes three of their centers in the protocols, meaning the Knicks will likely have to sign a big man as a replacement player.

Mitchell Robinson entered COVID-19 protocols. NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks also announced, as expected, that Kemba Walker will miss Sunday’s game in Toronto due to his sore left knee. Walker was shut down during pregame warmups in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Eve and afterward coach Tom Thibodeau said he’d have to undergo testing.

With Nerlens Noel and Jericho Sims in protocols, the Knicks will have to start Taj Gibson at center with Obi Toppin getting his second start at power forward. The Knicks don’t have a center on their roster as a backup and may have to go small before they get anyone eligible for Sunday’s game.

The Knicks have had 11 players total enter COVID-19 protocols. Currently, the list is Julius Randle, Noel, Sims, Wayne Selden and Robinson.

The game will be played before no fans as Toronto ownership announced it will stage games before empty arenas. The Canadian government had just capped capacity at 1,000.