Knicks may have secret weapon in matchup vs. Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks could have a secret weapon in combating Donovan Mitchell in their opening-round playoff series against the Cavaliers: associate head coach Johnnie Bryant.

Bryant and Mitchell are very close.

Mitchell has credited the 37-year-old Bryant for his development into a four-time All-Star, dating back to their days with the Jazz.

Immanuel Quickley wouldn’t offer up any secrets Bryant has shared with the team, but he did say his knowledge should help them against Mitchell.

“Yeah, definitely,” Quickley said after practice on Wednesday.

Bryant worked as an assistant coach under Quin Snyder with the Jazz from 2014-20, before he came to the Knicks.

Regarding Bryant, Mitchell once told The Athletic, “I love him to death, man. He’s a guy who wants me to be the best. … In three years, he’s pushed me past my limits.”

It remains to be seen how much Bryant can help the Knicks when it comes to his former pupil. Mitchell averaged 31.8 points in four regular-season games against the Knicks, though the Knicks won the season series, 3-1.

Bryant has drawn praise throughout the season from several Knicks, in particular Julius Randle and Quickley.





Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant has a close relationship with Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. NBAE via Getty Images

“I don’t know if there’s anybody in the league better than him as far as really a lot of stuff,” Quickley said. “I feel like I’m a high-IQ player, but I learn something every day that I’m with him, that we watch film, when I have a question.He’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever been around.”

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle continued to make progress on Wednesday, but was not a full participant in practice.

He has yet to take part in contract drills due to a sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined since March 29.

“The thing I like is that each day he’s been better,” Thibodeau said. “So if he’s ready, he’s ready. If he needs more time, we’ll give him more time.”

One positive for Randle and the Knicks is the spread-out nature of the series.

After Game 1 on Saturday, Game 2 won’t be played until Tuesday in Cleveland.

The teams then will take two more off days before Game 3 on Friday at the Garden.

The Cavaliers were without Isaac Okoro in the last meeting against the Knicks, when Jalen Brunson went off for 48 points, and the talented wing defender’s status for the playoff opener is in doubt.

Okoro only practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and remains day-to-day with a left knee injury, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters.

He last appeared in a game on March 26.

“He looks good and with what he’s going through, it’s always about the response the next day,” Bickerstaff said. “We’ll be patient. We’ll be safe [with] him.”