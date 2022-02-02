Knicks likely won’t have any players in All-Star Weekend games

The Knicks are staring at a star-less All-Star Weekend later this month. Not that anyone is dying to be in Cleveland in late February.

For the first time since 2015, it looks like the Knicks won’t have a participant in the All-Star Game on Feb. 20 or the Rising Stars competition — the latter an event the Knicks usually populate.

That shutout is not a good look for president Leon Rose, who was hired nearly two years ago after spending his career as a player agent.

On Thursday, the league will announce the reserves for the All-Star Game on TNT. Julius Randle is not expected to repeat as an All-Star despite signing a four-year, $117 million contract extension last August.

His numbers are down and so is the Knicks’ record — which is what head coaches often use as a criterion when casting their reserve ballots.

In addition, second-year men Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin and rookie Quentin Grimes were not picked to be in the Rising Stars competition, announced Tuesday.

Clockwise left to right: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg (4)

Last season the rookie-sophomore event wasn’t staged due to the pandemic but the Knicks previously had a participant in the event in 2016 (Kristaps Porzingis), 2017 (Porzingis), 2018 (Frank Ntilikina), Kevin Knox (2019), RJ Barrett (2020).

Last season, Randle made his first All-Star Game but was ranked 13th among Eastern Conference forwards in the final fan/media voting for this month’s contest.

Randle’s recent media boycott and thumbs-down gesture to the Garden crowd likely won’t engender votes among coaches who may view it as a lack of leadership.

Randle’s disappointing year — especially as a leader — after signing a contract extension has led to speculation he could be dealt by the Feb. 10 trade deadline. He’s first eligible to be traded on Thursday because of the collective bargaining agreement bylaws on summer extensions.

The Post has reported, after the Cam Reddish deal, that everything is on the table for Knicks brass.

However, Randle’s current modest trade value could lead the Knicks to tackling the Randle issue in the offseason instead.

When one NBA GM was asked if Randle had decent trade value, the replay was “Not now.’’

An NBA scout, after watching a recent Knicks’ loss, said about their troubles: “Too much Randle.’’

It’s not only Randle who has slipped. It also has been a backslide for Quickley, whose shooting percentages are down from last season when he was a second-team all-rookie selection.

Toppin has made strides but his accomplishments have only merited another appearance in the All-Star Slam Dunk competition where he goes against the likes of Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson. Toppin was a runner-up last year.

Grimes, despite leading rookies in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.2 percent, came onto the scene too late to get a selection as he barely saw the court in late October and November.

Assistant coaches vote for the Rising Stars event.

Playing more point guard this season, Quickley’s 3-point shooting has dropped from 39 percent to 34.2 percent. One issue could be his minutes have been all over the place.

Earlier this month, Quickley played just nine minutes versus Minnesota. He played just 11 minutes in Milwaukee last Friday and 16 minutes against Sacramento on Monday.

Quickley also has been in scoring funk — single digits in seven of the past 10 games before the Knicks faced Memphis Wednesday. Still, his snub from Rising Stars was surprising.

Toppin also has struggled to get the type of minutes perhaps needed to be a Rising Star participant. Though he’s become a fan favorite and his minutes have risen in his second season, the 2020 lottery pick is still at just 15.8 minutes (skewed by a 45-minute night when Randle was out with COVID-19).

Toppin’s plus-minus has been solid, his in-game dunks spectacular but he is shooting just 25 percent from 3-point land, which has limited his progress.

Had coach Tom Thibdodeau turned to Grimes sooner — and he did so mainly after Derrick Rose had ankle surgery in December — his rookie year would’ve been Cleveland-worthy.

“To me he’s been playing great all year,’’ Barrett said. “Even those nights when he’s not having big scoring nights, he still plays well. Every game, he comes in with energy. His defense has been amazing. And then he can really shoot that ball. He makes the right play. He’s been playing very well for us.”

In his third season, Barrett has been the bright light but an All-Star berth will have to wait for the 2020 third pick in the draft.