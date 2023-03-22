Knicks legend Willis Reed also helped Nets reach NBA Finals

Willis Reed, who died Tuesday at the age of 80, will always been remembered as the imposing captain who led the Knicks to their only two titles — including his iconic moment playing injured in the 1970 NBA Finals — but he also helped to build the New Jersey Nets team that reached back-to-back Finals a generation later in 2002 and 2003.

“The Brooklyn Nets mourn the passing of former head coach and general manager Willis Reed. An NBA legend, Willis’ impact across the league spanned generations as a player, coach and executive,” the team said in a statement. “His legacy will forever live on through the countless lives he touched in his remarkable career. Our thoughts are with Willis’ family, friends and all who loved him.”

Reed spent his entire Hall of Fame career playing for the Knicks. After he missed Game 6 of the 1970 Finals with a thigh injury, the center unexpectedly walked out of the tunnel in Game 7 at the Garden and inspired the Knicks to victory over Wilt Chamberlain and the Lakers.

But after his retirement, Reed crossed the Hudson River and had almost as big an impact on the moribund Nets franchise.





Willis Reed, pictured in 2001, was a coach and GM of the Nets and helped build the two teams that reached consecutive NBA finals. NY Post

He took over as head coach in 1988.

After Reed was hired the next year as GM and vice president of basketball operations, he drafted Derrick Coleman and Kenny Anderson, dealt for Dražen Petrovic, and hired head coach Chuck Daly.

After being promoted to senior vice president of basketball operations in 1996, he helped build the team that reached two consecutive NBA Finals.

Reed left for New Orleans in 2004, the same year current Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn first suited up as a Nets player.

“No relationship personally. [He has] been a part of our Nets family, and he was a head coach for New Jersey at one point, and also a GM for our franchise,” Vaughn said. “And so condolences to the family. The NBA, we’ve lost a giant in the game.

“Legendary moments that he produced over his career, a winner, and it’s great to hear some of the things that have been said about him. You know, when you leave this earth, you want people to remember you for who you were, how are you able to contribute to society, and he was able to contribute in a lot of good ways.”

Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith played in the 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers after he initially was listed as questionable with a right wrist contusion, presumably suffered in a hard fall Sunday against the Nuggets.

He scored five points in 17:41.

Jarrett Allen, the former Nets center, had 14 points and 12 rebounds in 35:05 as he returned for Cleveland after missing the last four games with a right eye contusion.

Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell, who played two seasons under Rick Pitino at Louisville, on his former coach being hired at St. John’s: “I’m very happy he’s back.”