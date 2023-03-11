Knicks know shooting woes ‘can’t linger’ to get back on track

LOS ANGELES — With or without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks know they need to shoot better from long distance than they did Thursday in their road trip-opening loss to the Kings.

The Knicks went just 13-for-50 on their 3-point attempts (26 percent), including a combined 4-for-28 by Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

“Oh, yeah, we were terrible. I couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean,” said Randle, who missed 10 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc. “We had great looks, too. I honestly think we had great looks throughout the game and they just didn’t go in. Sometimes it’s like that.

“But it can’t linger. Can’t let it affect the next game [Saturday against the Clippers]. Move on to the next game and mentally and physically do whatever we have to do to prepare for that and come out with a win.”





Quickley went 1-for-8 from 3-point range against the Kings and is 4-for-18 from long distance in the past two games after going 10-for-21 in the previous two wins over the Heat and the Celtics.

“That’s the power of basketball. Sometimes that ball just don’t go in. But I won’t stop shooting, I know that,” Quickley said. “Nah, I’ll never stop shooting. I was trying to be aggressive, playing for myself and my teammates … but just move on to the next game and get ready for L.A.”

Quickley refused to use his career-high 55 minutes in the double-overtime win Sunday at Boston as an excuse for his shooting woes the past two games.

“No, I don’t think so, and I never think that really missing shots [means] you’re struggling,” he said. “Because you can play good without shooting. Thibs says that all the time. Just trying to focus in on defense and other things that can help the team win.”

Josh Hart tied a franchise high for guards (since 1973-74) with eight offensive rebounds against the Kings, joining Michael Ray Richardson (Nov. 19, 1981) and Ernie Grunfeld (March 28, 1985).

“Like I’ve always said, I try to bring whatever I can to help the team,” Hart said. “Do a little bit of everything, get us second-chance points, second-chance possessions. Those kind of things are great. That’s just my style of playing.”

Shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries, signed Sunday to a 10-day contract, was recalled from G-League Westchester.