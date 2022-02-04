Knicks’ Kemba Walker struggling through ‘difficult’ transition

LOS ANGELES — The more he talked, the more Kemba Walker sounded morose, admitting the adjustment to his hometown Knicks has been “difficult.’’

After going scoreless in the past two games, Walker admitted he has a new non-scoring role and it never has been like this before during a storied career for the Bronx native.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he will stick with Walker as his starting point guard for the nationally televised game Saturday night against the Lakers and won’t yank him as he did in late November and early December.

Nobody would be surprised if Thibodeau is following management’s orders in terms of showcasing Walker ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

“It definitely hasn’t happened before — two times,’’ Walker said of his scoreless nights after the Knicks practiced at UCLA on Friday. “I just got to find a way to contribute. It’s a different time in my career. I still got to adjust to switching my game up sometimes.

“I’m in a whole different role than I’ve been in my career. Even when I was in Boston. So I’m in a whole different role. So it’s still an adjustment period for me personally. But it’s not really about me. I do what I got to do to help the team win. And I just got to play better. That’s really it.’’

Kemba Walker has gone scoreless his last two games. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Walker doesn’t want to be seen as a malcontent. He is just acknowledging he’s being asked to do something he never has been asked to do before: take a backseat.

“It’s pretty difficult,’’ Walker said. “It’s just so different. It’s a different time in my career. I’m in a whole different position and role. But yeah, that’s on me to learn how to play with guys and learn when to get my shots and it’s just taking more time than what I’d like to expect.’’

A three-time All-Star, Walker, 31, is the fourth option behind Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett. Plus, center Mitchell Robinson, with all his put-backs, is starting to put up a lot more points than Walker.

“We do have a lot of guys who can score the basketball,’’ Walker said. “And we don’t play through me. So I’m just kind of out there — I’m the one playing off these guys. I’m playing off these guys. So I’m waiting for my opportunities. And I’m still learning where to be aggressive and things of that nature on this team. I can’t say it enough, it’s different. It’s just different for me.’’

Walker had his moments around Christmas, but in January he was either injured or invisible.

“Nobody was on the court with me really,’’ Walker said of his big nights. “I don’t want to say nobody. But guys had COVID. I was out there playing a lot. The ball was running through me. It was different. That’s not the case right now. I’m not saying that in a negative way. It just is what it is.’’

Kemba Walker missed both his field goal attempts and was scoreless against the Kings. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Walker was 0-for-4 from the field in 17 minutes against Memphis on Wednesday. In one rough sequence during that nationally televised game, he missed badly on a mid-range jumper, got his own rebound and floated up an airball.

In that game, Walker played the first six minutes, then was benched for the rest of the opening half by Thibodeau. The prior game, Walker didn’t score in 16 minutes in taking just two shots against Sacramento. Walker has been scoreless in nine straight quarters.

According to a source, the Knicks would like to trade him by the deadline. That would likely open up a spot for the recently acquired Cam Reddish, because Alec Burks would slide into the point-guard role.

One NBA source said he doubts any team would be willing to give up anything beyond a future second-round draft pick for Walker.

“It’s not that a team won’t want him, but I don’t see [anyone] giving up something valuable,’’ the source said. “I can definitely see a team rolling the dice with Kemba.’’

After Walker was relaunched, following the Thibodeau-imposed nine-game exile, on Dec. 18 in Boston, he said he wanted to stay a Knick as long he plays.

Kemba Walker Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Point guard Derrick Rose will be returning as soon as Feb. 25, so that might not be possible.

“I just go through it myself and learn myself,’’ Walker said. “It can be difficult at times but it’s just a new challenge for me. Which is fine. I’ll find my way. As a player I’m not a person who is never going to be negative towards my team or anything. So of course we got to work through things. Not everything is going to work all the time.’’

After Walker was unearthed during the Knicks’ COVID-19 infection wave, he dazzled with a Christmas Day triple-double and two other 30-point nights. But his knee is always an issue and it’s unlikely he’ll play both legs of the back-to-back at Utah and Denver next week.

Thibodeau has tried to put a positive spin on painful situation. Walker’s scoring average is down to 12 points and his plus-minus has been lousy all season.

“Kemba’s been around a long time,’’ Thibodeau said. “He’ll be fine. Just be aggressive, take your shots. If you’re open, shoot. If not, move it, make a play, get in the lane, create easy offense for other people. He’s done a good job of — it goes unnoticed — he’s throwing the ball ahead on the break. The kick-aheads, we need more of them.

“I think most players go through different stages. He still has the ability to be great on a given night. They just don’t do it every night of their career.”