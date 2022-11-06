Knicks’ Julius Randle-Obi Toppin pairing struggle vs. Celtics

For the first end of the Knicks’ back-to-back, a lineup including both Julius Randle and Obi Toppin popped.

On the back end, it fizzled.

With center Mitchell Robinson out for at least a week with a sprained knee, coach Tom Thibodeau went back to an undersized frontcourt of Randle and Toppin for a few brief stretches Saturday night. But it was much less effective than the night before as the Knicks fell to the Celtics, 133-118, at the Garden.

“Some good,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously the pace of the game is much faster, so that’s a big plus. I want to see the film. I just didn’t think our defense with any group was what it needed to be. But I do like it. I like what it gives us.”

After Robinson was hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the 76ers, Thibodeau went to a Randle-Toppin lineup for almost the entire final 10-plus minutes of the fourth quarter. The Knicks went from down 12 to a two-point win.

Julius Randle and Obi Toppin Getty Images (2)

But on Saturday, even with the Celtics missing big men Al Horford and Robert Williams, the Randle-Toppin duo could not take advantage and find the same magic as the Knicks were minus-15 in seven minutes with them on the court at the same time.

Thibodeau put them both on the floor early in the second quarter, and the Celtics immediately reeled off a 7-0 run. He tried it again for a brief spurt late in the third quarter and again midway through the fourth, but each time, the Celtics extended their lead.

“I think we played good,” Toppin said. “Today, I think I was like minus-22 when I was in the game. Like I said, we’re not perfect. We’ve just got to come back with a lot more energy and a lot more fight next game.”

After putting together a strong game against the 76ers in extended minutes, Toppin cooled off Saturday, recording seven points (including 1-for-5 from three) with six rebounds in 15 minutes.

Randle came out strong and finished with 29 points and nine rebounds. And though his minutes with Toppin were not as productive on Saturday, he believes that lineup can help the Knicks moving forward.

“I love it,” Randle said. “Play fast, spacing on the floor, obviously, on the offensive end. Being able to switch. The biggest thing is with that group is we just have to rebound. I think that’s the one thing, even when he’s not out there, it’s not a 4 and 5. I think we clean up our rebounding and we’ll be fine.”