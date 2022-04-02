Knicks’ Julius Randle ‘likely’ to be out rest of season

Julius Randle likely has played his final game for the Knicks this season.

Anything beyond that point is to be determined.

One day after Randle (quad) was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers but the team said there was no plan to shut him down, coach Tom Thibodeau offered a bleaker forecast.

“He’s out [Sunday, too] and most likely will be out the rest of the way,” Thibodeau said. “He’s had this nagging thing going on for a while.”

All of Randle’s numbers nosedived after last season, when he was named Second-Team All-NBA and the league’s Most Improved Player. He is averaging 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 72 games.

The Knicks, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday, finish out Sunday against the Magic, Wednesday against the Nets, Friday against the Wizards and next Sunday against the Raptors.

Julius Randle drives to the basket in a game against the Bulls on March 28. AP

“We’ve got a week to go and he’s not going to travel [to Orlando] and now we’re down to three games,” Thibodeau said. “If he feels great, then there may be the possibility [to return], but most likely where we are – just let him get healthy and go from there.”

Randle’s four-year, $117 million contract extension signed last offseason will kick in next season. He denied reports earlier this week that he is seeking a trade after his once-great relationship with the fan base took a turn for the worst this year and questions about his effort were raised.

“I think he’ll have a great summer,” Thibodeau said.