Knicks’ Julius Randle fined $25K fine for ‘profane language’

Despite his apology, Julius Randle has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for two incidents of “egregious use of profane language” this week relating to fans.

Randle made his comments to the media on two separate occasions – postgame following the Knicks’ 108-105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday and after practice one day prior.

Randle was explaining his thumbs-down gesture and said the intention was for fans to “shut the f–k up”

On Wednesday, Randle had said he doesn’t “give a f–k” what others think about his game as long as his teammates and management appreciate his work.

Randle has taken extra heat this season from the fans for taking a step back from his remarkable 2020-21 in which he averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from behind the arc. This season, those numbers have dropped to 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 42 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range.