Knicks’ Jericho Sims getting ‘better day by day’ in new role

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Knicks began what appears to be a movement toward development at center, meaning backup minutes for Jericho Sims.

The schedule wasted no time in getting the rookie an up-close look at some of the NBA’s best.

After sharing the court for some minutes against Heat center Bam Adebayo on Friday, Sims was thrown into the fire against 76ers star Joel Embiid on Sunday with Mitchell Robinson battling foul trouble. Both Robinson and Sims ended up fouling out as Embiid went off for 37 points and nine rebounds, but a rematch awaits on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

“[Sims is] a great kid, great worker, getting better day by day,” coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday. “Very diligent. Comes in and watches film and wants to do well. So I think this experience is really good for him.”

Jericho Sims (l.) positions himself for a rebound. Getty Images

On Sunday, Sims pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds — nine in the first quarter — before fouling out in 18:25. The 23-year-old was the No. 58 pick in last summer’s draft and could potentially be in for a bigger role next season depending on how Robinson’s pending free agency plays out.

In the meantime, Sims is playing the minutes that had previously gone to veterans Nerlens Noel or Taj Gibson. Noel has been dealing with plantar fasciitis and while he did “some” in practice Tuesday, Thibodeau indicated he would likely remain available but on the bench until he got more practices under his belt.

Thibodeau said the Knicks should “probably” have an update on Derrick Rose in 7-10 days. The veteran point guard recently underwent what the team called a “minor procedure” on his surgically repaired ankle to treat an infection. There are less than six weeks remaining in the season.

Jericho Sims blocks a shot. USA Today Sports

“Basically the doctors and the trainers [are] letting him go through what he has to go through,” Thibodeau said.

Rose last played on Dec. 16.

The Knicks assigned Miles McBride to G-League Westchester for its game Tuesday night, though he was expected to rejoin the Knicks on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The rookie point guard has struggled to get playing time with the Knicks, even with Rose’s extended absence and Kemba Walker shutting his season down.