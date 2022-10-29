Knicks’ Jalen Brunson’s circus shot before halftime just too late

Jalen Brunson was just milliseconds away.

The Knicks star heaved a shot from three-quarter court and saw it bank in as time expired in the first half of the team’s game against the Bucks on Friday night. He stole Giannis Antetokounmpo’s long in-bounds pass from under his own basket, took one dribble and let the shot fly.

On the court, the referees called the basket good, and Brunson quickly ran off into the locker room. After review, however, it was clear that Brunson released the ball just milliseconds after time on the clock ran out. Instead of the Knicks between down three, the Bucks took a 59-53 halftime lead.

Brunson has enjoyed a fast start to his Knicks tenure, averaging 20 points and 8.5 assists in four games — three of them victories — entering Friday night’s contest.