Knicks’ Jalen Brunson says he wanted to stay with Mavericks ‘for the long haul’

Fans of the struggling Mavericks may not want to hear it, but Jalen Brunson says he had hoped to stay in Dallas.

The Knicks star point guard spoke highly of his former team — which he opted to leave in free agency last summer — in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, despite opting to leave Dallas for the Big Apple during free agency last year.

“I wanted that role of being with the Mavericks for the long haul of my career. I truly loved that place,” Brunson told Haynes. “I can’t say anything bad about Dallas, but obviously I wish things would’ve happened differently.”

The 26-year-old was reportedly eligible for a four-year, $55.5 million extension last season before he exploded in his fourth year as a second option behind Dallas superstar Luka Doncic.





Brunson has shown what he’s capable of with the Knicks this season. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the basketball during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena.

He said he understood Dallas made a “business decision,” in not extending him, but added “I wanted that role of being with the Mavericks for the long haul of my career.”

The point guard tested free agency and eventually landed with the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal.

Brunson has proven his worth on the contract by taking a massive leap this season with the Knicks, averaging a career-high in both points per game (23.8) and assists (6.2).

He’s also shown that he’s the court leader the Knicks desperately needed, leading his new team to fifth in the Eastern Conference with one of the top offenses in the league.





Brunson played alongside Dallas superstar Luka Doncic. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas, however, is reeling from the loss of Brunson.

The Mavericks recently traded for former Nets star Kyrie Irving in a package that sent away key role players Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie. Doncic and Irving don’t seem to be clicking, however, and Dallas is 3-7 when the two stars both start and 7-12 overall since the trade.

The Mavericks are hovering around .500, with a 36-38 record that has them 11th in the Western Conference and out of contention for the playoffs, or even the play-in tournament.

To make matters worse, the Knicks also own a top-10 protected pick in the 2023 NBA Draft from the Mavericks.

The Knicks would claim that selection if Dallas finished in the lotery. ,

The Mavericks have the 11th-best lottery odds, according to Tankathon.