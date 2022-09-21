Knicks’ Jalen Brunson gets engaged to girlfriend Ali Marks

Jalen Brunson will start his first season with the Knicks as a future married man.

The 26-year-old point guard announced his engagement to girlfriend Ali Marks on Tuesday, sharing sweet photos of the couple’s intimate proposal on Instagram.

“Forever,” Brunson captioned one post, which featured the twosome smiling as Marks wore her dazzling new ring.

Jalen Brunson and girlfriend Ali Marks announced their engagement this past week. Instagram/Ali Marks

The intimate proposal appeared to take place at Jalen Brunson’s former high school. Instagram/Jalen Brunson

Marks, a Northwestern University alum and physical therapist, also posted a pair of snapshots from the engagement, which appeared to take place in the gymnasium of Stevenson High School – Brunson’s former high school in Illinois, where he was recently inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

“You are a lifetime,” Marks wrote on her page Tuesday.

In the photos, Brunson — who agreed to a $104 million deal with the Knicks in June — is seen on one knee in front of Marks as the couple is surrounded by candles and a decorated archway.

Longtime sweethearts, Brunson and Marks have been dating since their high school days, with both occasionally sharing snaps of their romance on social media. Over the summer, Marks commemorated the moment Brunson made his four-year union with the Knicks official.

Ali Marks celebrated Jalen Brunson’s deal with the Knicks over the summer. Instagram/Ali Marks

The longtime couple has been dating since their high school days. Instagram/Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson joined the Knicks this past summer after four seasons with the Mavericks, who drafted him back in 2018. Getty Images

Captioning the post with three heart emojis, representing the Knicks’ blue, orange and white color scheme, Marks is seen posing beside Brunson and his new jersey at Madison Square Garden in late July.

Earlier in the month, Brunson and Marks traveled to “paradise,” where they celebrated his next NBA chapter in a tropical locale.

A Villanova product, Brunson was originally selected 33rd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Mavericks, playing in Dallas for four seasons.

Brunson and the Mavericks reached the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 season but were defeated by the Warriors, who went on to win the championship in June.