Knicks’ Jalen Brunson exits during return with same foot injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jalen Brunson’s return to the Knicks’ lineup lasted just two quarters.

After missing two games with a sore left foot, the Knicks’ starting point guard didn’t come out for the second half Thursday night due to the same injury, the team announced.

“He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet,” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ 122-117 loss. “Just soreness.”





Jalen Brunson dribbles during the Knicks’ game against the Knicks on March 9. AP

Brunson scored 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting in 19 minutes before halftime, but the Knicks trailed the Kings by 19 at intermission.

Brunson first missed the Knicks’ double-overtime win over the Celtics with the injury on Sunday and was sidelined again for the Knicks’ loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.

It’s unclear how, or when, Brunson suffered the injury.





Jalen Brunson exited the Knicks’ matchup with the Kings with a sore foot. USA TODAY Sports

Despite turning his ankle and briefly exiting the Knicks’ win over the Heat on March 3, head coach Tom Thibodeau has said the two injuries are unrelated.

The Knicks are 3-3 in the six games Brunson has missed this year.