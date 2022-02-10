Knicks interested in Myles Turner at NBA trade deadline

SAN FRANCISCO – Even though Pacers center Myles Turner is out with a stress reaction in his foot, the Knicks are still pursuing him with Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline approaching, according to an NBA source.

Turner’s timeline for return still is unclear. It’s an indication, though, that Knicks president Leon Rose may be willing to do what’s best for the franchise in the future rather than make a full-blown playoff push.

The 25-year-old Turner is a “stretch 5” that the Knicks don’t have on the roster, but he has been sidelined since January. Turner is averaging 13 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Knicks are interested in Myles Turner AP

It’s unclear what the Knicks are offering but one source says the Knicks have most vigorously shopped Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and surging Mitchell Robinson, an unrestricted free agent who lacks a perimeter game. At one point, the Pacers were seeking two first-round picks for Turner.

The Knicks have also inquired about Kings forward Harrison Barnes, who was on the block and scored 30 points Wednesday night in the team’s win over the Timberwolves. A recent report said the Kings may keep him after trading Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana.