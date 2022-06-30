Knicks interested in Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency

The Knicks are eyeing other ways to build their roster after losing out on the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes.

The Knicks now have their sights set on free-agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein, according to Bleacher Report, which stated the Bulls are also interested in his services.

The Magic are another team intrigued by 24-year-old Hartenstein, according to a separate report by Marc Stein.

The Knicks’ interest comes even as the team is expected to re-sign fellow big man Mitchell Robinson.

The Clippers, who added John Wall this offseason and have been linked to Blake Griffin, do not appear to have Hartenstein in their plans this offseason.

The 7-footer took a big leap in production in a bench role. He’s proved to be a solid rim protector and interior scorer — averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks this past season. Hartenstein is also an efficient passer, averaging 2.4 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein playing for the Clippers on April 3, 2022. Getty Images

As the reported sweepstakes for Hartenstein gets underway, he’s back in the gym preparing for next season. On Wednesday, Hartenstein took to Instagram to share a photo of himself training in the Clippers facility with the caption, “Day 1.”

It’s been quite an eventful year so far off the court for Hartenstein. He proposed to his model girlfriend, Kourtney Kellar, in April on a Los Angeles beach.

“Excited for the next part of our journey!! Love you,” Hartenstein wrote on Instagram at the time, including a photo of Kellar’s oval-shaped diamond ring.

Kellar — a Texas native, who won the 2017 Miss Texas International title — is a Los Angeles-based fashion model, who has also become a social media influencer, having worked with brands including Maxim magazine, Guess and Fashion Nova.