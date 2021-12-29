Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley thrives in return from COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS — Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t sure if Immanuel Quickley was ready for Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves after coming out of COVID-19 protocols on Christmas Day.

But Quickley sure looked it as he became the backup point guard in the 96-88 win, forming a neat pairing with rookie Quentin Grimes, who was selected with the same 25th pick one year after Quickley.

The Knicks’ second unit contributed mightily to the victory and opened up a 17-point lead in the second quarter. Quickley’s numbers weren’t eye-opening but he was the floor general. He scored six points with four assists in 15 minutes and was a team-best plus-14.

Wednesday in Detroit, he could start at point guard if Kemba Walker decides to sit out the second leg of a back-to-back.

“I thought he gave us really good minutes and his defense,’’ Thibodeau said of Quickley. “The ability to knock down shots — he too was getting blitzed and he got rid of the ball. He made several good plays for us. Oftentimes it doesn’t show up because it’s the second, third pass that gets you the shot. You get good rhythm off that.’’

Immanuel Quickley defends Minnesota’s Jaylen Nowell during the Knicks’ 96-88 win over the Timberwolves. USA TODAY Sports

Quickley and Grimes made a fine pair. The rookie shooting guard got hot in the second quarter. Grimes finished with 11 points, hitting 3 of 9 3-pointers in his second game back from COVID-19.

“We know Quentin is a very good player,’’ Thibodeau said. “He’s providing high energy, very good defense, shotmaking and a real toughness that is needed by our team.’’

In his first visit to Minnesota last season after his unceremonious firing in 2019, Thibodeau coached against the Timberwolves with no fans at Target Center amid pandemic restrictions.

Though the pandemic was still raging Tuesday night, a full capacity was allowed when Thibodeau’s Knicks arrived in snowy, freezing Minnesota, and he got booed during player introductions.

“What reaction?” Thibodeau said jokingly. “Every boo is a cheer for me.’’

Before the game, Thibodeau said: “Look, I have fond memories from when I was here, getting to the playoffs, seeing the building filled in the playoffs. I loved living here. I enjoyed it. Great people. So I have a lot of friends here. I enjoyed my time but it’s the reality of the league [getting fired].’’

The Twin Cities turned frigid upon the Knicks’ arrival, with temperatures in the low teens and snow falling all of Tuesday.

“You get used to it,’’ Thibodeau said. “The summers are beautiful. The way downtown is designed is terrific, skyways, you don’t really feel it, but beautiful in the summer.’’