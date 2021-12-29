The Hamden Journal

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley plays with typo on jersey

Typos happen in news stories, and apparently, they can happen on jerseys, too.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley played with a misspelled game jersey Wednesday night against the Pistons in Detroit. MSG Networks’ cameras spied the misspelling of “Qucikely” on Quickley’s No. 5 jersey.

The jersey faux paux didn’t bother Quickley who scored nine points in the first half to help give the Knicks a 48-41 lead at intermission.

Of course, Twitter had fun mocking the error and brought up some other sporting jersey spelling miscues:

