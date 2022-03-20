Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley getting to free-throw line again

Immanuel Quickley has been so proficient at converting free throws that the Knicks need him to get to the foul line as much as possible.

The second-year guard had to adjust to the league’s crackdown on calling fouls on non-basketball moves this season, but he went 9-for-9 from the stripe in Friday’s home win over the Wizards.

Quickley, who posted 15 points with a team-high five assists, said he’s been studying footage of “players who get a lot of calls,” such as Trae Young, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, and “trying to watch and learn from them.”

“Just watching a lot more film and just seeing how everybody else is getting calls,” Quickley said after Friday’s game. “I had to adjust, just like everybody else. I’m not consciously trying, but if I see somebody out of position, I feel like I can get him and I try to do that.

“And I’m studying myself. Well, first, I’m watching other guys that are getting calls and then seeing myself in the same position or how I can do the same thing. So, that’s usually what I’m watching when I’m watching film, and that’s been working for me.”

Immanuel Quickley NBAE via Getty Images

Quickley is shooting 91.9 percent from the line, trailing only Curry (.923) league-wide entering Sunday’s game against Utah. But Curry takes 4.7 free throws in 34.5 minutes per game, while Quickley is averaging 2.2 attempts in 22.1 minutes per appearance.

Quentin Grimes (knee) played Friday night for the first time since Feb. 16 and scored five points in 17 minutes, but Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Cam Reddish (shoulder) remain sidelined for the Knicks.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and starting Utah backcourt mate Bojan Bogdanovic sat out Friday’s win over the Clippers with calf injuries, but Mitchell wasn’t listed on the injury report for Sunday’s game.