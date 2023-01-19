Knicks’ home woes continue with loss to Wizards

It doesn’t take a detective — like someone from the Tom Thibodeau-dubbed “minutes police” — to know something is amiss with the Knicks.

Whether it’s a heavy minutes load for the core players, which their coach, Thibodeau, dismissed before the game, or just a team that is in a rut, the Knicks’ recent struggles continued Wednesday night.

Their Garden problems aren’t going away, that’s for sure, after they fell to a losing team for the second straight home game, this time an ugly 116-105 setback to the Wizards that started poorly and never really got better.

Now 11-13 in their own building this season, the Knicks (25-21) are the only winning team in the NBA with a losing record at home. Since their eight-game winning streak in December they are 7-8 overall across their last 15 contests and trending in the wrong direction.

“Overall we didn’t play well,” Thibodeau said after the dismal wire-to-wire loss. “We were playing from behind all night. That hurt us. They came out and they were making shots early. They got a lot of confidence from that. I thought they played really well. We missed shots. We couldn’t get our defense untracked.”

Julius Randle reacts during the Knicks’ loss to the Wizards on Wednesday. Jason Szenes

The Knicks were a step slow at both ends of the floor. They again didn’t move the ball on offense and were far too reliant on isolation, managing just 14 assists. The Wizards’ long wings, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, destroyed them from the perimeter, combining for 49 points, 24 rebounds and 12 assists. The Wizards (19-26) led 14-3 just 3:05 in, a foreboding sign of the night ahead of the Knicks.

The loss of defensive stalwart Mitchell Robinson in the first quarter to a sprained right thumb didn’t help matters. Julius Randle, second in the league in minutes played over the last 15 games, had an off shooting night of 6-for-17 and 0-for-5 from 3-point range. He was repeatedly beaten by Kuzma and Porzingis, the former Knick who heard boos throughout, although not as vociferously as recent visits here.

“It was better. It was less booing,” Porzingis said with a smile. “And I think some fans are easing up on me on this point. I got a lot of support today. I saw kids with my jersey, trying to give me high-fives and tell me to come back to New York and it was cool to see some support again.”

The home team also heard some scattered boos during a mostly an uninspired performance. The Knicks got as close as seven points early in the fourth quarter after trailing by 17 in the third, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis blocks Knicks center Jericho Sims shot in the first half on Wednesday night. Jason Szenes

Thibodeau opted to keep Jalen Brunson (32 points) on the bench for nearly half the fourth quarter. By the time he checked back in, the deficit was back to double figures, and soon was at 15 with 5:46 remaining. It was basically over at that point, the final score more cosmetic than anything.

“I think we, myself included — although I was the main culprit — eased into this game a little bit,” Brunson said. “On the forefront of our minds, when we play a team that we just beat at their place, we got to know they’re going to come out with a different type of intensity, especially when you play them less than a week ago. They came out ready to play.”

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein and Washington Wizards forward Taj Gibson chase a loose ball in the first half. Jason Szenes

Thibodeau and Brunson didn’t fault the Knicks’ effort, which at times was an early season issue. They just aren’t clicking right now. The offense is stagnant, in need of a jolt. The defense is off-kilter, and will be challenged if Robinson misses any time. And the schedule will only get tougher, starting with a trip Friday to face the Hawks, who have won four straight games.

“We’ve just got to work our way through it,” Thibodeau said. “You’re going to hit different things during the course of the season. Get back, be mentally tough — like it’s not going our way now. We’ve got to make it go our way.”