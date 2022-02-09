Knicks hire Gersson Rosas as consultant ahead of NBA trade deadline

DENVER – The Knicks are beefing up before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Not the roster but the braintrust in charge of pulling off deals.

The Knicks have reportedly hired former Minnesota Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas to become a consultant. Rosas served as Wolves GM from 2019 until he was fired before the season by Alex Rodriguez’s management group.

Ironically, Rosas replaced Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota as the president. (Thibodeau had a dual role).

The Knicks have a relatively inexperienced front office at the highest ranks. Team president Leon Rose and top decision-maker William Wesley had never run a franchise before transferring from the agent world two years ago.

Knicks are adding Gersson Rosas as an advisor ahead of NBA trade deadline. Getty Images

The Knicks had a league-high cap space this offseason and none of their free-agent moves have panned out. The Knicks enter the trade deadline at 24-31 and sources contend everyone is on the table, specifically their two marquee free-agent signees, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.