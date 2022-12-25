Knicks go ice cold in fourth in Christmas collapse vs. 76ers

Tom Thibodeau understood the stakes, which were little in the grand scheme – it was one game – but meaningful in appearance.

“Our players have appreciation for playing on this day,” the Knicks coach said Christmas morning. “You know everyone’s watching.”

Everyone watched the Knicks start hot and end as chilly as this December weather. The Knicks, who had run off eight straight wins, have followed the streak by dropping three straight after a fourth-quarter collapse in a 119-112 loss to the 76ers at the Garden on a holiday matinee.

The Knicks (18-16) could not cool the red-hot 76ers, who have won eight straight. The Knicks looked like the better team for much of the game Sunday, but Joel Embiid, serving as the Grinch, kept the 76ers afloat and kept several Knicks defenders on the bench in foul trouble.

The Knicks ran out of defenders to bother Embiid, who was limited early (3 of his first 9 from the field) but excelled once he got Mitchell Robinson into foul trouble late in the second quarter. Embiid finished with 35 points on 12 of 22 shooting.

76ers center Joel Embiid shoots against Knicks center Mitchell Robinson on Dec. 25, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

The 76ers never led until Georges Niang followed a James Harden 3-pointer with a triple of his own at 10:37 in the fourth, gifting the 76ers a 101-98 edge that they would not gift back. Philadelphia opened the fourth period with a 13-4 run, when the 76ers simply hit their open looks and the Knicks missed theirs.

Once the 76ers had the lead, they had control. They outscored the Knicks 24-16 in the fourth, when the Knicks shot 7 of 23 from the floor. The Knicks, who had led by 14 points in the first quarter, were down 14 after Embiid tipped in a miss at 4:48 in the fourth, which prompted a Thibodeau timeout.

The Knicks outrebounded the 76ers (46-32), out-assisted them (30-22) and had 13 more second-chance points. But Philadelphia had Embiid and had the touch from deep, shooting 18 of 39 from beyond the arc. The Knicks shot just 12 of 32 from deep.

Knicks guard RJ Barrett is defended by 76ers forward Tobias Harris during the first half on Dec. 25, 2022. Noah K. Murray

The Knicks wasted an excellent offensive performance from Julius Randle (35 points), who could brute in the paint for his points or rack them up from behind the arc. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and 11 assists.

In the closing seconds of the first half, Shake Milton picked up a loose ball between two Knicks and lofted a one-handed heave from halfcourt that banked in, closing the Knicks’ lead to 63-60 after two quarters.

The Knicks far outplayed the 76ers in the early going and could not be happy with merely a three-point edge. Their defense continued to turn into offense until their fouls began adding up.

Randle led the way with 25 points at the half, nailing 4 of his first 8 triples. Brunson and RJ Barrett could get what they want, but the Knicks’ defense eventually ran out of defenders.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 35 points in their loss to the 76ers on Dec. 25, 2022. Noah K. Murray

The Knicks were up 50-41 with 4:04 left in the second quarter when Robinson – who was so active defensively, and eventually too active on Embiid – picked up his third foul. Jericho Sims entered and had to be subbed out three minutes later with three fouls, unable to stop Embiid without fouling.

The 76ers closed the second quarter on a 19-13 run that brought them back into the game. The run erased so much of what the Knicks had established during a strong start.

The Knicks were in control early and closed the first quarter with a 12-point lead. They scored 37 in the opening period thanks to excellent defensive efforts in limiting Embiid and Harden, and they turned good defense into good offense.

Their offense revolved around Brunson, who did some of everything with 10 points and four assists in the first. The point guard knifed into the lane and nailed a turnaround, and when overplayed, he was able to find a cutting Quentin Grimes for a backdoor layup.

This Christmas, the good times would not last.