Knicks get Kevin Knox back from COVID list on Christmas Day

On their Christmas morning, the Knicks unwrapped a healthy Kevin Knox.

The forward was cleared from the health and safety protocols Saturday, the team announced, and it is possible he can be ready to play against the Hawks at the Garden this afternoon.

Knox has missed four games since being added to the COVID-19 reserve list Dec. 16 and had taken a bigger role because the virus had started making its way through the team.

Knox, who had fallen out of the rotation, played his most minutes this season in games on Dec. 12 and 14, scoring 18 points in the former in a loss to the Bucks.

The Knicks already had welcomed back RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickly, who were cleared from the protocols the past two days.

Still in the protocols as of Saturday morning were Nerlens Noel and Miles McBride, but the Hawks had far bigger problems.

Kevin Knox has been cleared from COVID protocols to rejoin the Knicks. USA TODAY Sports

While Clint Capela was cleared from the protocols and could play Saturday, his teammates Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Kevin Huerter and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are stuck on the reserve list.