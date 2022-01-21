Knicks fined for refusing to make Julius Randle available

As frustration builds, the Knicks are not just losing games but money, too.

The team has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules concerning media interview access, the NBA announced Friday, one day after the team refused to make Julius Randle available to reporters following a 102-91 loss to the Pelicans.

Randle, the team’s best player, has not spoken publicly after eight of the past nine games during a stretch that has included Garden fans booing him, chanting for his replacement (Obi Toppin) and, in one case, Randle flashing a thumbs-down as a way to to jeer the fans right back.

Julius Randle has not spoken to the media for eight of the past nine games. AP

In explaining the gesture, Randle said he wanted to tell home fans to “shut the f–k up,” which led to a $25,000 fine levied on Jan. 8 for a second incident of “egregious use of profane language.” Randle later apologized for the incident.

Randle has been costing himself money when he speaks and the Knicks lost some in denying him the obligation of speaking, all while the team searches for answers.

The loss to New Orleans at the Garden was the third straight, and Randle tallied as many made baskets (one) as technical fouls, shouting at an official after the first-half buzzer sounded. He finished with four points on 1-of-9 shooting as the Knicks, who would be in the lottery if the season ended today, slid to 22-24.