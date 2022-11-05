Knicks fan wins a car after hitting incredible half-court shot

A male Knicks fan hit a long-distance shot during the Knicks-Celtics game Saturday night at Madison Square Garden — and won a Kia car.

The fan, who was wearing a John Starks No. 3 jersey, banked in a half-court shot during the third quarter and then chest-bumped with RJ. Barrett, sending the Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Despite that good karma, the Knicks came up short, falling 133-118 to the Celtics and are now 4-5 on the season.

A Knicks fan wearing a John Starks No. 3 jersey hits a half-court shot to win a car during the third quarter of the Knicks’ 133-118 loss to the Celtics. @nyknicks/Twitter

It was a night where a lot of long-distance shots were as the Knicks were undone by the 3-pointers by Boston’s sharpshooters. The Celtics connected for a franchise-record 27 treys – also setting the mark for 3-pointers allowed by the Knicks.