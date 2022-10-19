Knicks fall to Ja Morant, Grizzlies in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was valiant. It was guts. It wasn’t good enough. Certainly not the first half and not in overtime.

The Knicks had chances to overcome a 19-point deficit, opportunities late in regulation and overtime to overcome Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. When the game was there for the taking, the big play eluded them at both ends of the floor.

Ja Morant, who scored 34 points, celebrates during the Grizzlies’ 115-112 OT win over the Knicks, spoiling Jalen Brunson’s debut (inset). USA TODAY Sports; AP

Julius Randle fouling out early in the extra session proved crucial, as did RJ Barrett’s ugly 3-of-18 shooting performance. Jalen Brunson missed all three of his shot attempts in overtime. The result was a frustrating 115-112 overtime loss to the shorthanded Grizzlies at FedEx Forum.

Tyus Jones’ tie-breaking 3-pointer with 47.7 seconds provided the deciding margin, as the Knicks missed their final four shots including Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.