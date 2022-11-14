Knicks’ Evan Fournier unable ‘to find a rhythm’ in bench role

Evan Fournier hardly has acclimated to his new role coming off the bench for the Knicks.

The demoted former starting shooting guard is averaging just 2.7 points and 14.8 minutes over six games since moving to the second unit this month, including shooting 0-for-5 from the field for a second straight game in Sunday’s loss to the Thunder.

“The thing is when you only shoot three times a game … it adds up. It adds up. And at the end of the season, you look at your [shooting] percentage and it’s not good,” Fournier said after not scoring in Sunday’s game. “But it’s just hard to find a rhythm right now. I think not knowing the rotation, what’s coming your way, etcetera, etcetera. I have to do a better job of all that and just being in the moment, being ready for whatever.”

Fournier, who is shooting just 20 percent from the floor (5-for-25) and 18.8 percent (3-for-16) from 3-point range over the six games, added that he hasn’t spoken extensively to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau about his reduced role.

Evan Fournier’s struggles have worsened since moving to the bench. AP

“No, there’s no reason for me to talk to him about that. It’s not about me. It’s about us, winning games,” Fournier said. “And yeah, I’m gonna try to do my best with what I have.”

The 30-year-old Frenchman makes $18 million this season with $18.9 million guaranteed for 2023-24. The 11-year veteran added that he hasn’t played so few minutes since “probably my second year” in the league with the Nuggets in 2013-14, when he averaged 19.8 minutes over 76 appearances (four starts).

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m getting stiff on the bench now because I’m a little bit older. My knees can’t take it anymore,” Fournier said with a laugh. “But yeah, it’s not an excuse at all. I just have to figure it out myself, so I can help the team. That’s all I can say, really.”