Knicks escape with win over Wizards to slide into 11th in East

The Knicks moved forward in the standings but it still might not be enough.

Beating Kristaps Porzingis and his Wizards, the Knicks slid into 11th place in the East, passing reeling Washington in a 100-97 Garden victory they nearly blew at the end.

A comfortable 15-point fourth-quarter lead was whittled to one point with 40 seconds left after back-to-back 3-pointers by Washington’s Kyle Kuzma.

But with a chance to win it, Kuzma misfired on a 3 with 4.7 seconds left and RJ Barrett converted his two free throws. Down three, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shot an airball from 3 with Barrett defending and the Knicks hung on.

Per usual, Porzingis, the Knicks’ former lottery pick, was booed relentlessly at the Garden. But the Knicks were only cheered in winning their fifth game in their last seven to continue to remain on life support in the play-in hunt.

Julius Randle finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Robert Sabo

Kristaps Porzingis, defending Immanuel Quickley here, was booed all night. Robert Sabo

Though he didn’t shoot efficiently, Julius Randle scored 18 points and had 17 rebounds as the Knicks improved their record to 30-40. They didn’t get any help from the Hawks, though, who upset Memphis to keep the Knicks five games back of the 10th seed with 12 games to play.

Porzingis played well, finishing with 18 points but his February addition hasn’t helped the Wizards winning. Washington, which shot 41 percent against the Knicks, has dropped six straight.

Evan Fournier was 5-for-13 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points for New York. He is now 11 3-pointers shy of John Starks’ franchise record of 217.

The Knicks, who have been no higher than 11th this season, won despite a bad shooting night from Barrett, who was just 6-for-18 for 16 points. Immanuel Quickley added 15 points off the bench. Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 12 rebounds – 10 of which were offensive.

The win was keyed by battering the Wizards on the glass. After three quarters, the Knicks mustered 17 second-chance points to none for Washington.